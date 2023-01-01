Radio Pakistan is identity, proud of country: Mushahid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed visited Radio Pakistan, Islamabad today for a video podcast interview in the newly established state of the art podcast studios.

Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan apprised the Senator of the latest initiatives taken by Radio Pakistan to align the national broadcaster with modern day requirements.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed visited different sections of Radio Pakistan including newly established sports channel, Exclusive English Channel 87.6, technology channel, the World and External Service and renovated on modern lines the most popular Saut-ul-Quran Channel of Radio Pakistan. He also visited News and Current Affairs Channel, General News Room, Social Media section and renovated news studios.

The Senator appreciated the initiatives undertaken by Director General Radio Pakistan Tahir Hassan to equip the National Broadcaster with modern gadgets to meet the changing needs of broadcasting and revive its old glory as well as the steps taken by him to improve its revenue.

The Senator congratulated the Director General Radio Pakistan for his steps on war footing to modernize Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation saying he is really amazed to see the state of the art studios developed just in a few months, terming it the vision and dedication of the current management of Radio Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said Radio Pakistan is the identity and proud of Pakistan.

Expressing his special affection for Radio, he said Radio is his romance which he developed at a very early age when his father gifted him a Radio set on passing the matriculation examination with flying colours. He said that he used to listen to different foreign radio stations and actively participated, through letters, in their programs.

He said the role of Radio for spreading information is very significant and that it is Radio that developed his interest in foreign affairs.

Mushahid Hussain Syed recalled his days as the Information Minister when he inaugurated a FM channel and organized a concert of AbidaParveen at Hyderabad Radio Station. He also said that he had got approved hefty special grant from the then Prime Minister for Radio Pakistan. Mushahid Hussain Syed said Radio has the honor to announce the independence of the motherland.

He also recalled some of the big names which remained associated with Radio Pakistan including his mother in law Begum Humaira Haroon Syed who was the first English News Reader of Radio Pakistan in 1947.