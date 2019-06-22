Rahmani is the legal house speaker: MPs

KABUL (Ariana News): A number of lawmakers on Saturday reiterated that Mir Rahman Rahmani is the House Speaker and the decision has been rectified by the majority of the lawmakers.

According to the lawmakers, specific circles are trying to ignite tensions in order to create more challenges for their personal benefit.

Ziauddin Zia, a member of parliament from Samangan province said that Mr. Rahmani has won the fifty plus one vote.

He added that there was only one controversial vote which was endorsed with green cards by 192 lawmakers.

Zal Mohammad Zalmay Noori, another MP from Panjshir province said that Rahmani is the elected speaker for the lower house of parliament.

However, some MPs claim that the issue has not been resolved yet.

“It is not an ethnic issue or an issue between Rahmani or Osuli. I didn’t claim and I don’t claim I’m the winner, but I want the principles to be implemented,” said Kamal Naser Osuli, an MP from Khost province.

“Most of the lawmakers were present today, we are trying to find a solution according to the law,” said Abdul Rahman Wardak, an MP from Maidan Wardak province.

Last month, lawmakers in the Afghan parliament divided after the interim speaker of the House announced Mir Rahman Rahmani, an MP from Parwan province, as the winner at the end of an election.

His rival, Kamal Naser Osuli, an MP from Khost province, refused to accept the decision.

The impasse continued for a long time while several committees were formed to resolve the issue but all efforts had no breakthrough.