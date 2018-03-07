Ranbir Kapoor to be seen in Yash Raj Films’ next movie

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The Yash Raj films has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in its next project in the lead role.

According to the reports, Karan Malhotra will direct the next project of the Yash Raj Films. Ranbir Kapoor is currently occupied with the shooting of Brahmastra in Bulgaria and it produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Reportedly, Vaani Kapoor who signed a three-film deal with Yash Raj Films has also been finalized opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She’s also signed for another Yash Raj Films project which stars Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisements