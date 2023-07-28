Ranveer Singh likely to feature in Don

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Ranveer Singh is likely to be featured in much-anticipated Don franchise by director Farhan Akhtar, according to some reports. Singh is busy these days in the promotion of his upcoming rom-com, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The official announcement hasn’t been made yet as it depends on the success of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the box office, which is deemed crucial for Ranveer’s career.

Previously led by Amitabh Bachchan and then Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan, it is said that SRK opted not to become part of the film this time to focus on commercial projects with wider public appeal.

The exact date for Don announcement is still unknown but it is being speculated that if Ranveer’s upcoming film gets significant box office numbers, the project may be announced in August this year.

The Don franchise was originated with Amitabh Bachchan in 1978. It was later rebooted by Farhan Akhtar with Shah Rukh Khan as the lead role in 2006, followed by a sequel in 2011. Now, Ranveer Singh is likely to step into the iconic role previously played by SRK.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment got the rights to remake the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1978 title ‘Don’.