Salim Khan recalls urging children to give ‘same respect’ to Helen as Salma Khan

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): Salim Khan, in an interview with his son Arbaaz Khan, recalled the time when he urged his children to give the same amount of respect to his second wife Helen as they gave to their mother, Salma Khan.

Arbaaz, in his chat show The Invincibles, asked father Salim if he thinks his children helped him maintain his relationship with second wife Helen.

“There are instances of children revolting over how they did this with my mother; even Salman was independent at that stage”, asked the Dabangg director.

Salim responded, saying: “At the age when my children didn’t understand the relationship, I made them sit and realise that these are the problems. But I just want to tell you one thing,I know that you cannot love Helen Aunty as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect”.

The Shootout At Lokhandwala actor also confessed that: “At that time, we might have some complaints and problems with how our family has been affected, but as we got older, we too experienced similar situations where we could have done the same thing.”

“The complaints that I held against my father were visible in my life as well.”

As per News 18, the Khan family now has a great relationship with Helen. Salim Khan’s children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, respectfully call Helen ‘Aunty’ now.