Recent letter from the so-called AOOA misleading and based on outright lies

F.P. Report

Karachi: The recent letter/communication from the so-called/self- proclaimed Aircraft Owners and Operators Association appears to be yet another desperate attempt to defame the leadership of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

This letter is full of baseless allegations and the author has deliberately maligned the federal and punjab governments with a totally concocted story. Both the federal and punjab governments jointly approved this project, where 52% ownership is with CAA and 48% with Punjab Government. It is evident that the author of this letter is trying to manipulate people into believing his concocted story, with some apparent malafide and malicious motives. The decision to relocate flying operations from Walton Aerodrome in 2021 due to serious safety concerns to a more suitable location, with the land being transferred to the Government of Punjab for commercial purposes, was made by the Federal Government.

This decision by the Federal Cabinet was made under the authority granted by the Civil Aviation Ordinance of 1960, which empowers the Government to prioritize public safety. The move was necessary due to the increasing risks associated with aviation activities in the vicinity of Walton Aerodrome, given the presence of large commercial and residential areas.

In accordance with the decision of the Federal Cabinet, the land at Walton Aerodrome was transferred to the Government of Punjab (GoPb) / Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA), later renamed as Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), through a revenue sharing arrangement between the Civil Aviation Authority and the Government of Punjab. It is important to note that the decision to relocate Walton Aerodrome to Muridke was not the result of any collusion between government officials and land mafias, as concocted in the letter.

CAA has purchased 480 acres of land in Muridke from Punjab Government to establish a new General Aviation Aerodrome which is in final stage of completion. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) upholds a steadfast commitment to maintaining and enhancing civil aviation safety standards, and strives to ensure that all aspects of air travel within Pakistan adhere to the highest safety protocols.