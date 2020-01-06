Regional peace facing serious threats due to Indian Govt’s policies: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says regional peace is facing serious threats due to the Indian government’s policies based on RSS-ideology.

Talking to a delegation of Virginia University in Islamabad today, he said the identity of Indian people themselves has been threatened by the Indian government’s fascist policies.

Strongly condemning the curfew continuing in occupied Kashmir for over 150 days, he said this tyranny of the Indian government has exposed its claims about democracy.

Imran Khan said the present government believes in full protection to the rights of minorities and considering them as equal citizens of the country.

About economic situation in the country, the Prime Minister said economy has been stabilized owing to the strenuous efforts of the PTI government, and now there is clear improvement in the economic indicators.

The Prime Minister said the government is making efforts to introduce a uniformed education system so that the social division caused by the prevailing education system could be eliminated.