Saleem Mandviwala’s son laid to rest in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Ameer Mandviwala, son of Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala, was laid to rest at Mewa Shah Graveyard in Karachi on Monday.

34-year-old Ameer, who was under treatment at Ziauddin hospital in the Sindh capital, passed away on Sunday.

“Today, my first born, my son Amir left us, may Allah bless him and give him the highest place in jannah and give me and my family the courage to bear this tremendous loss, Ameen,” Mandviwala had tweeted.

A number of politicians including Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani attended the funeral.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, among other parliamentarians expressed grief and sorrow over the death.