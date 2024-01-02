Rejection of nomination papers: PTI candidaes to challenge decision

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: The Pakistan Tahreek Insaf former lawmakers from the LOwer Dir district have announced to challange the returning officers’ decision of rejecting their nomination papers. Nomination papers of thirteen candidates including former MNAs of the Pakistan Tahreek Insaf Bashir Khan and Syed Mahboob Shah were rejected by the concerned returning officers in NA 6 and NA 7 Lower Dir.

The JI chief Sirajul Haq is contesting elections on NA 6 whose nominations were accepted. A total of 68 candidates had submitted nominations for both the NA seats out of which the nomination papers of 55 were accepted. The nomination papers of the PTI former MPAs including Malik Shafiullah Khan, Humayun Khan, Muhammad Azam Khan and Malik Liaqat Ali were rejected by the concerned ROs during the scrutiny.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s latest information the number of voters in NA 6 is 457075 including 253972 male and 203113 female voters for which the ECP plans to set up 307 polling stations (79 male, 73 female and 307 combined).

The number of total voters in NA 7 is 413777 including 227837 male and 185940 female for which a total of 307 polling stations including 96 for male, 92 for female and 119 combined polling stations would be set up. In both the Lower Dir NA constituencies the ECP plans to set up a total of 614 polling stations for 870852 voters (481809 male and 389043 female voters).

In PK 14 Lower Dir-1, nomination papers of two candidates out of 35 including Azam Khan of the PTI were rejected. The number of registered voters in PK 14 is 182431 including 100696 male and 81735 female for which the ECP has planned to set up 129 polling stations (31 for male, 29 for female and 69 combined).

In PK 15, nomination papers of 10 candidates out of 42 including Humayun Khan of the PTI were rejected by the RO. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 178454 including 98063 male and 80391 female. According to the ECP plan, a total of 127 polling stations (47 male, 45 female and 35 combined) would be set up.

In PK 16, a total of 27 candidates including a woman are in the run. The nominations of 4 candidates including Malik Shafiullah Khan of the PTI were rejected by the RO. The ECP has set up 132 polling stations (37 male, 36 female and 59 combined) for a total of 171919 voters including 94719 male and 77200 female voters.

In PK 17, nominations of 5 candidates including a woman were rejected while nominations of 32 candidates were accepted by the concerned RO. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 172353 including 96450 male and 75903 female for which the ECP has set up a total of 116 polling stations including 33 for male, 29 for female and 54 combined.

The nomination papers of only one candidate Malik Liaqat Ali of the PTI were rejected by the RO in PK-18 and now 20 candidates are in the run. The number of registered voters in this constituency is 165695 including 91881 male and 73814 female voters. The ECP has set up 110 polling stations in PK-18 including 27 for male, 26 for female and 57 combined polling stations.