Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for finance Sartaj Aziz passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal shared the message on social media.

Born in 1929, Mr Aziz had a long career encompassing public office, academia, and the civil service.

He shaped economic strategies that led Pakistan through pivotal periods while holding prominent posts in the Planning Commission and the Ministry of Finance.

Moreover, his experience transcended national boundaries as he held positions as Director of the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Commodities and Trade Division and Assistant President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

During his political career, he was named finance minister by PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in the 1970s after being elected as a member of the National Assembly.

Later, in the 1990s, he again held the position of Finance Minister under PM Nawaz Sharif.