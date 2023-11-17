Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continues

KHYBER (NNI): The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans continues to their homelands. Around 167,774 Afghan nationals illegally staying in Pakistan, have returned to home till now, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees here said Sunday.

In last 24 hours 7,135 Afghan citizens returned to Afghanistan from Torkham border crossing, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees (CAR), has said in a statement.

According to the CAR, NADRA officials collecting data of the people returning back to their country. “Since October 1st, 167,774 Afghan citizens who were illegally staying in Pakistan, have returned to home till now,” the Commissionerate has said. 260 families were repatriated in 186 vehicles to Afghanistan and this process continues on a daily basis. Temporary transit camps for illegals have been set up in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Shoes and warm clothes are being distributed to the children to protect them from the cold weather during their stay in the camp and during the journey.

The government, security agencies and civil administration are working with enthusiasm to provide better facilities to the repatriating migrants.

The safe evacuation of illegal foreign nationals is the top priority of the government after giving them the deadline of October 31.

On October 3, an apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

After the expiry of the deadline, the caretaker government has swung into action against illegal immigrants. Mostly Afghan nationals staying in Pakistan as undocumented illegal immigrants. Repatriation of the illegal Afghans through the Chaman and Torkham borders has been underway.

The FC and the Afghan government have agreed to keep the Torkham border till 11 at night to ensure smooth repatriation of the illegal Afghan immigrants.

Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti directed the authorities concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the repatriation of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. During a meeting, the caretaker interior minister vowed to tackle the illegal immigration issue and provide foolproof security to foreigners.

The minister said that maintaining law and order was the top priority of the government and that miscreant activities by any individual or group would not be tolerated.

He directed the authorities to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the return of foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan.