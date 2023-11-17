PUC stands united against terrorism, calls for ceasefire in Gaza

LAHORE (APP): The Central Executive and Consultative Body of Pakistan Ulema Council on Sunday convened a significant meeting, addressing the current situation in Pakistan, Palestine, and the Islamic world. More than two hundred members of the PUC executive and consultative body participated in this gathering, presided over by Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

In a comprehensive declaration, the meeting emphasized that hostile forces, including India and its allies, are allegedly involved in acts of terrorism within Pakistan. It called on the international community to take immediate action against India’s alleged involvement in terrorism. The meeting commended the Pakistani nation, army, and security agencies for their response to recent terrorist incidents. It highlighted the united stance of Ulema and Mashaykh and religious scholars from across the country, supporting Pakistan’s efforts to combat extremism and terrorism. The declaration also lauded the Pakistan Army and security agencies for thwarting a terrorist attack on the Mianwali PAF Airbase.

The PUC expressed its support for the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative and announced that Paigham-e-Pakistan conventions would be held nationwide. Furthermore, the declaration emphasized that attacks on Pakistan’s armed forces, security institutions, government, non-government installations, and civilians are not permissible under any circumstances. It underscored that armed struggle by individuals, parties, or groups is not legally permissible in Pakistan, and the government has the right to take legal action against those who engage in such activities. Turning to the situation in Palestine, the declaration expressed grave concern over the ongoing siege of Gaza by the Zionist state of Israel. It reported the suspension of essential supplies to 2.3 million people, resulting in a dire humanitarian crisis with thousands of casualties. The declaration strongly condemned the inhuman attacks and criticized the United States and its Western allies for their alleged complicity in Israel’s war crimes.

The United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Human Rights Organizations were called upon to take immediate steps to secure a ceasefire in Gaza to prevent the conflict from further escalating and impacting the entire world. The declaration characterized the situation in Palestine as a test for the entire Ummah and called upon Saudi Arabia, as the current head of the OIC, to play a leadership role. It urged countries like Turkey, Bahrain, and Jordan, which have cut diplomatic ties with Israel, to encourage other Islamic nations to do the same, including a boycott of Jewish products.

Russia and China received gratitude for their support to the Palestinian people, and the declaration reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian issue, echoing sentiments expressed by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in his meeting with the Palestinian ambassador.

In conclusion, the declaration reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Afghans while emphasizing the need to address the issue of illegal residents in the country. It stated that the operation is not targeted at any specific nationality but rather at all illegal residents without proper documentation. The declaration also urged Afghan leaders to engage in negotiations with Pakistan and cease making baseless accusations and threats against Pakistan.

The meeting involved several prominent figures, including PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and numerous religious scholars and leaders from across the country.