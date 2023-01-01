Retationship between PPP, journalists unbreakable, says Memon

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday hosted an Iftar-dinner in honor of the journalists at the Karachi Press Club here.

Provincial Labor Minister Saeed Ghani, Information Secretary Sindh Nadeer Rehman Memon, office bearers of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed and other notables, besides a large number of journalists from various newspapers, television channels, magazines and organizations were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon welcomed all the journalists present at the Iftar-dinner on behalf of the Sindh government and said that the relationship between PPP and journalists is unbreakable. He said that Pakistan People’s Party and journalists have joined the struggle for the cause of democracy, rule of law, freedom of expression and public rights in this country and the role of journalists has been very important in the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

He said that the relationship between Pakistan People’s Party and journalists will always remain strong. The leadership of Pakistan People’s Party, our chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Cabinet members and all our workers are with our journalist brothers in their struggle, he added. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pakistan People’s Party established the journalists’ housing societies keeping in view the problems of housing issues of journalists.

He said that steps will also be taken to provide plots for the new members of Karachi Press Club and to annual increase the grant of Karachi Press Club. Sharjeel Inam Memon also hinted to introduce another route of the People’s Bus Service from different areas of Karachi up to the Karachi Press Club to facilitate the journalists.

He said that yesterday, the April 10, was the most important day for those who consider the Constitution of Pakistan as important and sacred document when Golden Jubilee Celebrations of 1973 Constitution of Pakistan were held at the Parliament House to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Constitution. We all know the Constitution is the most important document that laid the foundation of a democratic system in the country, he said. He said that Parliament is the most sacred institution because the state functions on the laws enacted by the Parliament.

He said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar kept meeting Imran Khan and his cabinet members. The matters of dam fund should be disclosed before the people, he said, added, under which law the dam fund was collected. He said that the president is doing unconstitutional and illegal work and the President seems more like a worker of the Tiger Force than the President of the country.

He said that the Sindh government has done exemplary work in the health sector and high standard and absolutely free medical treatment facilities for infectious diseases are available in government hospitals of Sindh. NICVD, SIUT, Gambit Institute of Medical Sciences, Cyber Knife Unit of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center and many such health facilities are not available in any other province of the country and Sindh government is increasing more these projects.