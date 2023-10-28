Review imposition of blended gas policy in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq said imposition of blended gas policy on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where in surplus gas production and also a net exporting province is tantamount to push its industries towards destruction and usurp the constitutional rights.

The SCCI chief called the policy as a complete unjust, deplorable and detrimental, which should be reviewed, and to keep the wheel running of industries.

If in case not do so, Fuad expressed fear that the terrorism and Coronavirus pandemic lockdown battered industries of the province will come to a complete halt and will give birth to massive unemployment in the KP.

Fuad Ishaq expressed these apprehensions and opposition toward the policy during a meeting with former All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) former provincial chairman Afan Aziz here at the chamber’s house, said in a press release issued on Sunday.

Ijaz Khan Afridi, vice president and Sajjad Aziz, Secretary General of the chamber and others were also present in the meeting.

Fuad Ishaq said central government after increasing gas prices by 193 per cent, is mulling to impose the blended gas policy, which is sheer unjust and unfair with the business community and industrialists of the region/province, like KP, wherein the gas production is surplus and also a net exporter province of the natural gas, which is unacceptable.

During the discussion, the SCCI chief said the government plans to supply natural gas to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by implementing a blended gas policy with a ratio of 80/20 under which gas rates will further surge up for different sectors in the province.

Apart from implementation of the blended policy, Fuad Ishaq said RLNG rates will also impose on the KP region, which is highly unfair with this province, and a complete negation of article 158-A that gave guarantee to KP that it should first use its indigenous natural resources.

Not a single industrial gas connection was given to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past 13 years, contrary to that industrial gas connections were provided in Punjab, which was tantamount of discriminatory attitude, Fuad Ishaq said.

The SCCI chief said the terrorism and coronavirus pandemic lockdown suffered KP industries are still reeling while the industries have also confronted with several others difficulties owing far away from seaport and central market and now KP industries will come to verge of complete closure after the recent increase by 193 per cent gas prices, with imposition of the blended gas policy that will also generate unemployment in the province.

He enumerated the total gas production of KP is approximately 400mmcfds against its 200mmcfds consumption despite the fact that gas was providing on highest rates to consumers of the province, which open violation of the article 158-A, and tantamount to usurp the constitutional rights of smaller federating units.

Fuad Ishaq lodged a protest over imposing the blended gas policy on KP, asking the government to review this policy, and withdraw it in the best interest of industries, trade and businesses and national economy.

The chamber president was of the view that KP business community and people have rendered countless sacrifices for the country and its defence, so now in this difficult time, small province should give status of small brother and be treated KP province with compassion so that people business and wheel of industries should keep running and this province hardworker, shopkeepers and industrialists continue to earn livelihoods for their families.