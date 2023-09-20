KP Governor inaugurates projects

PESHAWAR (APP): Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday visited to Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) reaffirming his commitment to advancing education and research in the province.

During his visit, Governor Ghulam Ali inaugurated various projects worth one billion rupees, funded by the Higher Education Commission in the university. These projects included the establishment of the Institute of Space Technology and initiatives to harness solar energy for the university.

The Governor unveiled a new Academic Block and a Regional Anti-Terrorism Center at the university, emphasizing the importance of research and security efforts.

He distributed laptops among the university’s students and Higher Education Commission scholarships.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, including Vice Chancellor Abbottabad University, Dr. Majid-ur-Rahman, faculty members, and representatives from the Higher Education Commission, along with a large gathering of students.

In his address, Governor Ghulam Ali highlighted the substantial allocation of the national budget towards the education sector and encouraged all universities to prepare surplus budgets. He stressed that guidelines for budget preparation had been provided to universities after consultation with the Governor’s Secretariat.

In an unprecedented move, the Governor’s Secretariat has prepared a comprehensive financial report related to university budget matters, which will be presented to the universities for review, said Governor Ghulam Ali.

Governor Ghulam Ali underlined the importance of universities engaging in commercial research, showcasing how universities worldwide are generating billions through research commercialization. He urged universities in the province to make a name for themselves in the research field.

He also commended Abbottabad University for its successful research endeavors, particularly in the field of cybersecurity, and expressed his hope that such research initiatives would not only enhance the university’s reputation but also contribute to its financial well-being.

In closing, Governor Ghulam Ali emphasized the pivotal role that educated youth must play in the nation’s development and prosperity.