Rising Islamophobia and the need for global consensus

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned yet another planned incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and vowed to launch a campaign to end the sacrilege of holy books in the Nordic state.

According to the Prime Minister, the government will help create a common strategy to get rid of evil from the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Shehbaz’s remarks came after a man stomped on the Quran outside Iraq’s embassy in Stockholm on Thursday but did not ignite the book, hours after protesters stormed Sweden’s Diplomatic mission over a possible burning of the Quran.

According to the Premier, the permission to desecrate the holy books, persons, and rituals was not the freedom of expression but rather, a way to constantly torment the world. The PM pledged to launch a campaign to reverse the decision to allow the desecration of the Torah, the Bible, and the Holy Quran and urged the OIC to play a role in representing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and do away with this evil.

There had been a sequence of planned incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Nordic nation of self-claimed so-called enlightened Europe. Such deplorable and satanic acts are frequently repeated by individuals and groups for heinous motives while the ruling elite in Western nation blatantly encourages this infamous trend in the garb of freedom of expression and civil liberties.

At the same time, western leaders failed to understand the fact that unrestricted freedoms sometimes abuse the human and religious rights of other citizens and cause grievances, and incited hatred and violence in the society. In fact, a few disbelievers are using European civil liberties and Swedish laws for the accomplishment of their personal agenda and satisfaction of their grudges agaisnt Islam which has not only cast grave concerns between the two biggest religions in the world but also inflamed tension between the Muslim world and Europe. The recurrent intentional Islamophobic acts in Stockholm had attracted condemnation from across the world while there is utmost frustration and anger among Muslims around the globe. Awfully, western nations particularly the Swedish government have not undertaken any serious legal, legislative, or administrative measures to prevent the re-occurrence of such heinous acts in the future. There is a wide-ranging consensus in Muslim nations for taking decisive steps agaisnt the Swedish government to compel it to fulfill its obligations under international law and the UN Charter.

Unfortunately, the West has displayed extreme religious bigotry on the issue of Islamophobia, as Christianity has no concerns about hate speech or desecration of poise Christian personalities and religious books including the Bible, which is otherwise an unpardonable sin in Muslim society. Historically, hate speech, racism, and religion-based crimes had increased sharply in recent years after the rise of Nationalism and far-right politics in Western nations, where far-right politicians and religious clerics use anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant sentiments to boost their vote bank and public rating.

Historically, love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the sanctity of the Holy Quran, Holy Mosques as well as respect for other prophets of Allah and divine religious books is an important aspect of Muslims’ religious belief, while disregarding/disrespecting any of those important religious rituals seriously undermined Muslims’ credence in their religion.

Although, Muslims and their rulers across the world have embraced Western liberalism, pluralism, and broadmindedness in their life yet they are not ready to compromise over their affiliation with the Holy Prophet and the divine book of the Holy Quran. There had been unimaginable outrage and public uprising against recent Islamophobic incidents in some Western countries and other nations particularly India, that calls for collective efforts of the entire Muslim Ummah to permanently pause this condemnable trend. Previously, the OIC and prominent Muslim nations including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Turkey have made concerted efforts at the UN and the global forum passed a resolution condemning Islamophobia and designated March 15 as a global day to combat Islamophobia, hate crime, racism, and religious bigotry against Islam and Muslims in the world.

Presently, Muslim Ummah preparing to launch a campaign to reverse the law which allows the desecration of the divine books in certain nations. Muslims around the globe demand stern actions against the individuals and states which are involved in Islamophobic acts including desecration of the holy Quran and sacred verses. Iraq has expelled the Swedish envoy and severed its diplomatic and trade ties with Stockholm, while the Pakistani public demanded the government boycott trade, expel the Swedish Ambassador, and break off its ties with Sweden.

In fact, Islamophobia is a common problem in the universe, as a tiny faction is continuously manipulating the situation and creating a gap between Islam and Christianity that is part of its wider political and satanic agenda. Therefore, global leaders specifically Muslim and Christian communities should collectively work to defeat this conspiracy through joint efforts, strict legislation, and appropriate legal action. So, this deplorable trend could not flourish and create a poisonous atmosphere anymore in this world.