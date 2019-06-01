Robert Pattinson to play Batman, deal done: reports

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: British film actor Robert Pattinson has been chosen as the new face behind the mask of the caped crusader, Batman, various media outlets reported on Friday.

The Twilight actor has reportedly been ‘chosen’ after an agreement was reached between the star and Warner Bros. Pattinson will dawn the dark vigilante persona in screenwriter-director Matt Reeves depiction in the upcoming superhero flick titled The Batman, Variety reported.

It was earlier reported that the studio was finding it tough to decide between Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, after which an audition was held with both the actor with Pattinson coming out on top.

A meeting, according to various media outlets took place on Thursday, following which Pattinson was approved despite Hoult, too, coming very close to bagging the role.

After Bat-fleck’s departure, director Reeves will now continue on the path left by his predecessor to bring the most authentic and credible Batman to the movie screens.