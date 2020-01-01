Rs150bn recovered from corrupt elements in year 2019: NAB chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday claimed that the anti-graft watchdog recovered over Rs150 billion from the corrupt elements during the year 2019.

Presiding over a high-level meeting to review the performance of NAB during the past year, Javed Iqbal said that the money recovered from the plunderers had been submitted to the national exchequer.

Lauding the overall performance of NAB in 2019, the chairman directed the officials to effectively pursue all the cases in the courts. He ordered the DGs to take scrutiny, inquiry, and investigation into all complains to the logical end under the law within the stipulated time.

The meeting was told that NAB received a total of 51591 complaints in 2019, and 46123 of them were disposed of according to the law.

However, action is underway on 13299 complaints.

Earlier on December 27, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter had released its one-year performance report which had stated recovery of Rs29.93 billion and filing of overall 55 corruption references in 2019.

The report released by NAB Lahore had highlighted its achievements in its mission for the eradication of corruption from the country. It had said that the anti-graft watchdog’s provincial chapter arrested 138 persons involved in financial irregularities which caused loss to the national exchequer.