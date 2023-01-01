Rubina Wattoo joins PPP

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former MNA from Punjab and well-known social leader, Wattoo, has joined the People’s Party. Rubina Shaheen Wattoo met with People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House in Lahore.

In the meeting, Rubina Shaheen Wattoo expressed full confidence in Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman former President Asif Ali Zardari. Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was also present at the meeting.

Rubina Shaheen Wattoo is the daughter of former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Manzoor Wattoo. Rubina Shaheen Wattoo was elected as an MNA on the Pakistan Bachao Party ticket. Rubina Shaheen Wattoo’s brother, Jahanzeb Ahmed Khan Wattoo, has also been a member of the Punjab Assembly.