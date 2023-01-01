Rupee gains one paisa against Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee gained 01 paisa against the Dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs283.89 against the previous day’s closing of Rs283.90.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs287.5 and Rs290, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 28 paisas to close at Rs311.43 against the last day’s closing of Rs311.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen declined by 01 paisas and stood at Rs2.10; whereas an increase of of Rs1.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs353.94 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs352.49.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went down by 01 paisa and 02 paisas; closing at Rs77.30 and Rs75.67, respectively.