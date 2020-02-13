Rupee loses 02 paisas against dollar in interbank

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar decreased by 02 paisas to close at Rs 154.38 on Thursday against the last day’s trading of Rs 154.36 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In the open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.2 and Rs 154.75 respectively. The SBP further reported that in the interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 54 paisas and traded at Rs 168.04 against the last day’s closing of Rs 168.58.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.40 whereas a decrease of 13 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.17 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 200.30.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and that of Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 42.03 and Rs 41.16 respectively.