KYIV (KIdata): In a devastating escalation of conflict, Russia launched missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during Wednesday morning’s rush hour, resulting in five fatalities and over 30 injuries, Ukrainian officials reported.

The Golosiivskyi district in southwest Kyiv bore the brunt of the attacks, with debris from a missile striking an 18-story residential building, igniting a fire and causing significant damage. Additionally, one casualty was reported in Mykolayiv in the south.

Ukrainian armed forces managed to intercept and down 44 out of 64 missiles and drones launched by Russia, according to Commander Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

The strikes disrupted power supplies in Kyiv and damaged gas pipelines in Mykolayiv, compounding the challenges faced by Ukrainian authorities. However, efforts are underway to restore essential services and repair infrastructure.