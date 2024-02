F.P. Report

QUETTA: JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah has come under a gun attack at Qil Abdullah, on Wednesday.

According to sources, Hafiz Hamdullah escaped unhurt in the attack.

The sources said he was on his way to Quetta from Qil Abdullah when he came under the attack.

His friends and security staff accompanied him, the sources said, adding that all were safe.

