Russia says was given ‘minutes’ notice of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh operation

MOSCOW (AFP): Russia said Tuesday it was given “minutes” notice before Azerbaijan launched military operations in the separatist region of Karabakh, refuting reports that it was told in advance.

“Information is being circulated in the media that the Azerbaijani side allegedly warned the Russian peacekeepers ‘in advance’ of today’s ‘anti-terrorist operation’ in Nagorno-Karabakh. This does not correspond to reality.

The information was communicated to the Russian contingent a few minutes before the outbreak of hostilities,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.