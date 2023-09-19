PPP may have electoral alliance with PTI: Manzoor Wasan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wasan during an informal media talk hinted that PPP could have an electoral alliance with PTI in general elections as no party could win completely.

Manzoor Wassan has said that the uproar created by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) over demarcations ahead of general elections was unfounded.

Speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office in Islamabad, he said that the MQM-P always had a share in the government; be it federal or provincial. Wassan predicted that general elections could be held in the country in the last week of January.

“However, no party is expected to win a clear majority in the polls,” he prophesied. PPP leader did not rule out the possibility of an electoral alliance with the PTI.

However, he said the party looked weak in the current extremely difficult circumstances. Responding to a question as to why he had stopped making political prophesies, ex-MPA said jokingly this was because he hardly fell asleep these days.

Talking to media outside the ECP’s building earlier in the morning, MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar complained that the party was deprived of a level playing field.

“We want that next general elections should be free and fair,” he said, and added, “I have conveyed to the election commission my party’s concerns over new demarcations.”

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made statements against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo during the two-day meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The meeting was held in Lahore. He also expressed strong opposition to discussions regarding the future government with PML-N. He joked that the constitution should be changed to ensure Sharif’s premiership. (NNI)