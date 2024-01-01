Russia simply can’t win a war against Europe

Andrew Lilico

There is much talk at present about how we need to prepare for war with Russia. How there might be conscription. There are articles in the press about how in the event of war parts of our industrial base might be converted to military production.

To an observer unfamiliar with atavistic Western concerns going back to the Soviet threat during the Cold War, equipped only with an understanding of the mathematics and economics of military power, this concern would probably seem surprising. Russia’s economy is fairly small, only around 85 per cent of the size of Italy’s. Its population of about 140 million is less than that of Germany plus France combined. It has been unable to defeat Ukraine – a country that when Russia invaded was the world’s 53rd largest economy, below New Zealand and Peru. Even if a future United States lost all interest in protecting Europe, should we really fear Russia could defeat the combined forces of the EU, such that it could reach Britain? The relationship between military power and economic growth is complex and two-way. I have written before on these pages about how having a stronger military can boost long-term economic growth. Here I want to focus on the other direction: the extent to which having a higher GDP does or does not imply being more militarily powerful and what that means for the Russian threat and the Russian economy.

The classical startpoint for analysis of the relationship between military and economic power has usually been that military power is, other things being equal, a reflection of the resources available to the military. Obviously other things, such as geography, alliances, technology, military skill and experience, or morale, are typically not equal, and we shall return to that point shortly. But for now let us concentrate on this dimension. The resources available to the military consist of those that have already been mobilised as military forces and those that could be mobilised rapidly, in the timescale required to be relevant, if they were required. Let us for now think of military forces as having two components: personnel numbers and equipment. (Other factors, such as the force balance – air/sea/land – obviously potentially matter as well. But let’s keep things simple.)

Consider two opposed countries. One has a larger population; the other has higher GDP. To create matching militaries, in terms of personnel and equipment, the country with the larger population need only devote a smaller percentage of its population to the military, but must devote a higher share of its GDP. Suppose, instead, that the two countries devoted equal shares of personnel and GDP, and thus the more populous country had more personnel but they were less well-equipped, so each soldier is less effective – eg in killing opponents. In that case we can gain insight from an ingenious piece of military mathematics worked out during World War I: the “square law”. This tells us that, in pure attrition terms, if one military force is more numerous than another but less effective, then in order to win, the ratio of the smaller military’s effectiveness advantages needs to be greater than the square of the ratio of its numerical disadvantage. So, for example, that means that if you have 10 percent fewer troops, your troops need to be more than 21 percent more effective to win an attrition-based war.

The proportion of the population that different countries can mobilise to fight might differ. An authoritarian state might be able to conscript more of its population to fight. But an authoritarian state might also have what we might term a “morale” disadvantage – its forces might become unable or unwilling to fight at a lower loss rate than would be the case for forces fighting for what they regard as a more noble cause. On the other side there are those that would argue that some democratic liberal countries have become sufficiently self-hating or decadent that they do not regard their own cause as noble enough to fight for. Let’s apply some of these insights to a consideration of Russia’s medium-term threat to the EU. The Russian economy is about 10 percent of the size of the EU’s. The EU spends about 1.3 percent of GDP on its military and the Russians have recently raised their spending to about 6 percent. So EU military spending will be about twice that of Russia. If we assume spending more produces greater troop effectiveness, then by the square law, to compensate for spending half as much, Russia would need to mobilise more than 40 percent more troops than the EU that it was able to devote to battle, if Russian forces continued to be able to fight at the same loss percentages that EU troops were. The EU’s combined militaries have about 1.4 million troops. So Russia would need to have around 2 million troops available in an attrition war. If we assume Russia would be attacking, and apply the classical rule of thumb that attacking forces need a 1.5:1 advantage across a theatre, Russia would need about three million. Russia has around 1.2 million troops at present, but notionally around 2 million reservists.

If the above analysis is correct, then, in the medium term, even setting aside any “morale” differences, in order to have a chance against a combined EU (and thus be in any position to threaten Britain) Russia would need either to double or triple its current military forces or roughly double or triple its military spending relative to GDP. A doubling of its expenditure relative to GDP would put it in the 12-15 percent range of the late Soviet Union – the level that caused the Soviet economy to collapse in the 1980s. A tripling would be even more crippling. The Russian economy continues to be subject to Western sanctions. The oil embargo alone is costing it hundreds of billions of dollars. Doubling or tripling its military spending again would bankrupt it withing a few years. Russia can posture, and it can threaten or even invade its small, poor, neighbours. But the maths say that when it comes to threatening the EU, let alone Britain, if we in the West continue to believe in our causes enough to fight if it comes to it, Russia simply lacks sufficient economic resources to constitute a serious medium-term threat at all.

