Sadia Danish elected GB Assembly’s first woman Deputy Speaker

F.P. Report

GILGIT BALTISTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sadia Danish was on Monday elected as Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Deputy Speaker, making her the first woman to touch the milestone.

GB Assembly Speaker Advocate Nazir Ahmad administered her the oath. Her nomination papers were submitted by the coalition parties in the Gilgit Baltistan.

Danish was elected unopposed as no other member of the Assembly filed the nomination papers.

Formerly, she served as GB’s Minister for Information,Tourism, and Sports and Culture.