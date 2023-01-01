Sana urges CJ to take notice of Elahi’s alleged audio leak

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of a recent audio leak purportedly involving former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister called for a forensic test of the leaked audio. The minister urged the CJP to bring the culprits to justice. “If the former Punjab CM is found guilty after the forensic, then the matter should be presented before the judicial committee,” he added.

The interior minister said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be tasked to arrest the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader after the forensic audit of the audio conversation. “Prima facie, Parvez Elahi should be arrested after the registration of a case,” said Sanaullah. He maintained the FIA has been directed to consult the Ministry of Law and Justice.

He said it was not the first audio leak as such conversations have been leaked on multiple occasions but no action was taken, so that’s why the former CM “fearlessly [tried to] manage” the top court of the country. On the occasion, the minister also played the censored leaked audio clip in which the PML-Q leader can be purportedly heard discussing the cases being heard in the top court.

Referring to the audio leaks, Sanaullah said he censored the leaked audio clips as he did not want to reveal the identity of the superior court judge before forensic analysis. “How courageously he [Elahi] was managing the country’s top court. I will request the chief justice to take notice of this,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister criticised the PTI’s chief for not appearing in the hearing despite the court orders. “It is obligatory for everyone to show respect and dignity for the courts, but Imran, despite repeated summons, is not appearing before the court and violating the law,” he added. He appealed to the CJP to take notice of the PTI chief’s remarks for allegedly mocking the judiciary. Responding to a question, the interior minister said that he would discuss the matter with the government to immediately arrest the PTI chief.