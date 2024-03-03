Sarfraz Bugti directs to continue rescue, relief operation in Gwadar

GWADAR (APP): Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahemd Bugti on Sunday directed the administration to continue the operation for the rescue and rehabilitation of the people and ensure early drainage of rainwater from the affected areas.

Chief Minister Bugti issued the directives while chairing a high level meeting to review the damages caused by rains and flood in Gwadar and its surrounding areas.

He said that the incessant rains had created an unusual situation in Gwadar and the government would all necessary assistance to the victims. He ordered the departments concerned to expedite the rehabilitation and relief activities in the rain-affected areas to protect precious lives and properties.

Commissioner Makran Division Saeed Ahmed Umrani and Deputy Commissioner Kech Aurangzeb Badini informed the meeting that in the recent spell, about 187 rainfall had been recorded in the area.

They further informed that the families affected by the torrential rain were immediately shifted to safe places. They were being provided all necessary assistance, including ration. The chief minister appreciated the authorities for their timely relief actions and directed them to continue the activities till the normal life was restored in the area. The intensive rainy spell has wreaked havoc in Gwadar, with flash floods inundated several villages on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday reached Gwadar to review the situation caused by heavy rains in the coastal city and the measures being taken for the rescue of affected people. He was accompanied by Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Ali Madad Jattak, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman, Mir Obaid Girgij and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan on his one-day visit to Gwadar.

The Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti will also meet the affected families by the recent torrential rains and floods during his maiden of­ficial visit to Gwadar. The Commissioner Makran Division will brief the newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan regarding the situation caused by recent rains and flood-affected families, the losses, and the steps taken for rescue and relief operation.

However, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during media talks on Saturday at CM House Quetta announced that the newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan will visit Gawadar soon after assuming the office, a city severely affected by recent rains, and added: “The Chief Minister will personally assess the situation in Gawadar, conduct a thorough review, and make announcements regarding assistance for the affected people”.