Saudi Arabia issues special instructions for Umrah pilgrims

Monitoring Desk

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia issued special instructions for post-Ramadan Umrah pilgrims and made it mandatory to obtain an electronic permit for people willing to perform Umrah, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to media reports, the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that Muslims wishing to perform Umrah can get an e-permit through the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications.

The applications will enable Muslims wishing to perform Umrah or pilgrimage to holy places in Saudi Arabia to obtain necessary visas and permits as well as book-related packages.

The KSA authorities said that the applicants must not be infected with COVID-19 or have come in contact with its patients to get the Umrah permit.