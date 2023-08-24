Saudi Crown Prince may pay visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (INP): Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman may pay a short visit to Pakistan in the second week of next month, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The possible visit of the Saudi Crown Prince would be of four to six hours as part of first leg of his tour which will later take him to Pakistan’s arch-rival India. The Saudi Crown Prince is likely to come to Pakistan on September 10.

During his brief stay, the Saudi royal guest is expected to hold meetings with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir with focus on bilateral relations including defence, trade and the oil refinery plan.