Saudi king extends Sheikh Al-Sudais’ tenure as director of affairs of Two Holy Mosques

RIYADH (Web Desk): Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi on Monday issued a royal decree extending the tenure of Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais as the director of the General Presidency for Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque for another four years.

Al-Sudais thanked the Saudi king and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for reposing trust in him by extending his tenure.

“The Presidency is receiving great attention from the rulers. This concern helped the Presidency to perform its duty with ease and competence. This is in line with the guidance and careful follow-up of the wise leadership in serving the Two Holy Mosques and those visiting them in a way fulfilling the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership, providing the Presidency and its staff members with all services that is needed to perform their duties fully,” read a statement from Al-Sudais.

The decree noted that in the past two years, the management of the Two Holy Mosques made use of technology and expanded operations and was successful in ensuring crowd control, regulation of management and ensuring security.

It said that the attention given to the Two Holy Mosques began with Saudi Arabia’s founder, King Abdulaziz Bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud and has continued to his sons.

