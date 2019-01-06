SC directs anti-corruption dept to initiate action in land grabbing case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Sunday, while hearing a land grabbing case, directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment to take action against encroachment on properties.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment submitted its report before the apex court apprising of encroachment on land by Khokhar brothers, belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), in Islamabad.

The report said the aforementioned accused occupied land of 40 kanals. Director general Anti Corruption told the court: “Khokhar brothers are waiting for your retirement and there is an impression that things will get settled once you leave the office.”

The CJP said the palace of Khokhar brothers should be vacated and all goods kept there must be removed.

The Excise and Taxation Department’s director general on January 3 provided the asset details of Khokhar brothers to the Anti-Corruption Establishment.

Khokhar brothers have a total of seven properties in the province. The ‘Khokhar Palace’, said the officials, belongs to Afzal Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar.

Saiful Mulook Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar owned 21 and 11 shops respectively at Sher Ali Raad, the officials said and added that Saiful Mulook Khokhar owned a two kanal godown at Multan road. Another house in Samsani Town belonged to Shafi Khokhar.

Earlier, the Supreme Court, on December 29, had ordered the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to complete its investigation against Khokhar brothers and also register a case against all those officials of the revenue department involved in allowing consolidation of their land.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo-motu case against the illegal occupation of the properties of individuals by PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar.

