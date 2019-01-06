Pakistan-China war game ‘Warrior-VI’ concludes in Kharian

F.P. Report

KHARIAN : The sixth edition of a four-week joint bilateral military training exercise between Pakistan and China codenamed Warrior – VI 2018 concluded near Kharian in Punjab on Saturday, says an official announcement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The troops of the Special Service Group from both armies, the Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, participated in exercise as part of an ongoing bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was organised in Kharian where Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lt Gen Sher Afgan was the chief guest while Defence Attaché from Embassy of Peoples Republic of China Major General Chen Wenrong represented Chinese forces.

Reportedly, the army concluded that the primary objective of the war games was to share respective experiences of both armies in countering terrorism, responding to multiple security threats and achieve peace and security in the region.

