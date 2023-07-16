SC to review FSC’s decision on Transgender Act

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The decision of the Federal Sharia Court to invalidate the Transgender Act made to protect the rights of transgender women was challenged in the Supreme Court.

The transgender community and civil society has challenged the decision of the Federal Sharia Court about the rights of transgenders in the Supreme Court.

The Federal Sharia Court declared the provisions related to gender identity and inheritance rights to be in conflict with Sharia law.

Earlier, the Federal Shariah Court had declared the Transgender Act to as null and void. The court declared some provisions of the Act against Sharia.

Director of Transgender Rights Nayab Ali and Saram Imran have moved an application in the Supreme Court in this regard. The petition pleaded the Federal Shariah Court denied the identity rights of an entire community and the Supreme Court should terminate the decision of the Federal Shariah Court.

The petitioner argued that the legislation represented the consensus of the community, that the law was enacted by elected representatives, that the Federal Sharia Court exceeded its jurisdiction.