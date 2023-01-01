SCCI chief hails private airline’s plan— to launch direct flight to Muscat

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi welcomed the plan of a private airline for launching a direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat and asked the airline to facilitate and provide special incentives to the business community.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Country Manager of a private airline ‘Salam Air’ Mirza Atif Baig here at the chamber’s house on Monday. During the meeting the private airline senior officials from KP region and secretary general of the SCCI’s Sajjad Aziz were also present.

Ijaz Afridi hailed ‘Salam Air’ for its plan to launch a direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat very soon. He expressed the hope that the move will facilitate the business community and also further enhance bilateral trade relations between the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Muscat. The SCCI’s acting chief emphasized that private airlines should announce special incentives and take proactive steps to facilitate the business community at optimal level, which could not only support enhancing revenue of the airline but it would also build up trust on the airline and improve the flight operations from KP.

Earlier, the country manager of the Salam Air, Mirza Atif Baig briefed the chamber’s acting president Ijaz Afridi about the airline operations in Pakistan. He informed that Salam Air, an Omen-based National-Carrier which had earlier launched its operation in Karachi, Multan and Sialkot. Now it is going to be the first direct flight from Peshawar to Muscat very shortly, he added. The country manager of the Salam Air agreed with proposals of the SCCI’s acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi. Atif Baig assured that the recommendations will be taken up by high-ups of the airline and implemented to facilitate the business community at every level.