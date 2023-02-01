SC’s directives regarding election commendable: JI

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Sirajul Haq has commended the directives issued by the Supreme Court on election matter, saying the Chief Justice has played a crucial role in eliminating the confusion that had prevailed regarding the poll schedule.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he called for an OIC summit on the Gaza situation, urging the leaders of the Islamic world to take concrete actions to halt the Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip. He stressed that history would never absolve them if the rulers of the Muslim world remain passive in the face of the unjust killings of innocent Palestinians.

Sirajul Haq expressed his admiration for the widespread support shown by people worldwide for the Palestinians. He highlighted that such solidarity persists despite the dominance of social and traditional media by pro-Israel influential lobbies. He lamented that the rulers had failed to advocate for the Palestinian cause in line with the desires of the nation. He highlighted the overt support of the US for Israeli aggression, resulting in the deaths of over 8,000 individuals, including 6,000 women and children.

The JI chief questioned why the rulers of the Islamic world, despite full backing from Western governments for the aggressors, were hesitant to take practical steps to aid the people of Palestine. He said the politics of the ruling parties centered around wealth, with elections being bought to secure positions of power for personal gain. He criticized the rulers for refusing to compromise on their luxuries, which were funded by state resources, burdening the masses with the responsibility of repaying national debts.

Siraj emphasized that the political parties which ruled the country for decades haven’t plan for resolution of issues faced by country and masses if come into power again. He said the JI would stage another pro-Palestine historic rally in Lahore on November 19.