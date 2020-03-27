Second coronavirus case confirmed in Charsadda

Rifaqat Ullah

CHARSADDA: One new case of coronavirus confirmed in Charsadda, taking the district tally to two of coronavirus here on Friday.

Dr. Feroz Shah, media coordinator of Covid-19 said that 28 years old patient resident of Ziam Sherpao has Saudi Arabia travel history who come back on March 7th via Karachi to Mardan.

“We are doing our best to contain the virus and need full support of the citizens. Please stay at home and follow the guidelines issued by the government,” Dr. Feroz Shah.