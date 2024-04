FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Senegal’s President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye. The Secretary congratulated President-elect Faye on his election and commended the people and institutions of Senegal for a peaceful and inclusive electoral process. The Secretary also underscored the United States’ strong interest in deepening the partnership between the United States and Senegal.