NATO Accession Anniversaries for Albania and Croatia

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: On behalf of the United States, I congratulate Albania and Croatia on the 15th anniversary of your accession to NATO.

Fifteen years ago, we celebrated the commitment your democracies made not only to the defense of our Alliance, but also to the defense of peace and prosperity across the region. Today, we honor your continued commitment to deter and to defend every inch of NATO territory, as we also defend our shared democratic values.

On this anniversary, we remain proud to stand with you as Allies. As our Alliance continues to grow and adapt to address the evolving challenges of the future, NATO is stronger and more united than ever.