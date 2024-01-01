We Do Not Support Pakistan Iran Gas Pipeline: US

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller said that the U.S. does not support the Pakistan Iran gas pipeline project.



While replying to a question by The Frontier Post, Matthew Miller stated that U.S. always advise those who do business with Iran about the risk of getting close to and in touch with U.S. sanctions and would advice everyone to consider this very carefully. Matthew further said that the Assistant Secretary Donald Lu made it very clear last week during a congressional hearing that the U.S. does not support this pipeline project between Pakistan and Iran.

When asked by The Frontier Post to comment on the recent terrorist attack on Chinese convoy in Bisham Pakistan and whether the U.S. also does not support Pakistan doing business with China through CPEC, the Spokesperson shared condolences with the Peoples Republic of China over the loss of lives of its citizens and also said that the people of Pakistan have suffered a lot through such terrorist attacks.



While replying to a question by journalist of Voice of America Afghan Radio Ashna about ISIS(K) presence in Afghanistan, Matthew Miller said that the U.S. has long been worried about ISIS(K) potential in terrorists activities and that the US had warned both Iran and Russia about the recent terrorists attacks from ISIS(K). Matthew further said that the U.S. has warned Afghanistan several times that their land must not be used by terrorists and that it is also in their own interest that they do not allow terrorists to use their land to launch terrorist attacks on U.S. and its allies.

Matthew Miller was asked by Ryan Grim of the Intercept news media outlet about the five High Court Judges in Pakistan writing a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan about the military officials threatening them and whether in such conditions these judges could fairly give verdict on the election irregularities mentioned by Assistant Secretary Donald Lu at the recent Congressional Hearing. Miller replied by saying that he just saw that letter a while ago and that he will consult his team about it and then reply back later.





