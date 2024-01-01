Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Engages in High-Level Talks with New Zealand’s Minister of National Defense Judith Collins

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: In a diplomatic exchange underscoring the deep-rooted ties between the United States and New Zealand, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III engaged in a significant dialogue with Minister of National Defence Judith Collins today. The conversation delved into the shared defense and security priorities of both nations within the Indo-Pacific, highlighting the robustness of their partnership. Specifically, attention was devoted to the regional security landscape, with a notable focus on the Pacific Islands region. The discussions revolved around identifying avenues for enhanced collaboration and security cooperation, emphasizing the mutual commitment to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During the exchange, the officials delved into New Zealand’s comprehensive approach to defense, including the development and implementation of key strategic documents such as the 2023 Defense Policy and Strategy Statement, the Future Force Design Principles, and an upcoming defense capabilities report. Notably, they acknowledged the alignment of these frameworks with the 2022 U.S. National Defense Strategy, signifying a convergence of interests and objectives. Secretary Austin underscored the United States’ unwavering support for New Zealand’s pivotal role in the Pacific Islands region, recognizing it as a testament to their shared vision for regional stability and prosperity.