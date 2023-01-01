Security supervisor killed in UoP

PESHAWAR (APP): The Security Supervisor Saqlain Bangash was allegedly killed by a security guard at University of Peshawar (UoP), police said on Sunday.

DSP Campus Fazal Rabi Khan told media that Saqlain Bangash was checking security arrangements at the International hostel that security guard Masood was opening the hostel gate for him and mistakenly opened fire allegedly.

Supervisor Saqlain got critical injuries and succumbed to injuries at hospital. The police took the pistol into custody and started search to arrest the alleged killer, security guard Masood.

UoP constitutes committee to probe killing of Supervisor

The University of Peshawar (UoP) grieved and condemned the tragic killing of Saqlain Bangash, Security Supervisor and constituted a committee to probe the matter transparently and logically.

Saqlain Bangash was an ex-employee of the University of Peshawar who after his retirement a couple of years back, rendered services to various private security companies, said a press release issued by the media office of the University on Sunday.

Currently, he was working as a Security Supervisor with the Sigma Security Company and was deputed at the University of Peshawar.

The nature of the exact incident is yet to be known, however, as per the initial report Saqlain Bangash was on a security round of the hostels, at noon when he received a bullet injury from a pistol shot by the Sigma Security Company guard deputed at one of the hostels.

He was immediately rushed to the Khyber Teaching Hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

Although the Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation into the matter, the University has also constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the matter transparently and logically.

The University values the services rendered by Saqlain Bangash and the University’s faculty, officers, students, and staff are much grieved by his sad and unfortunate demise and condole with the bereaved family members.

The University is fully committed to probing the matter transparently till the end and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice in the matter.