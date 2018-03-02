Senate elections: Farooq Sattar summons consultative meeting of MQM-P leaders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Farooq Sattar has summoned the meeting of the party members in Sindh Assembly to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Senate elections.

Earlier in a meeting with the National Assmebly member which was conducted in the wee hours of Friday, Sattar directed party MNAs to remain in capital Islamabad to cast their votes in the Senate elections which is scheduled to be held on Saturday (tomorrow).

Earlier on Thursday, Sattar had earlier challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) jurisdiction to hear a petition pertaining to the party’s convenership on March 1.

The infighting between party members over nominations for the upcoming Senate elections had earlier resulted in the emergence of splinter groups – Dr Farooq Sattar led PIB Colony faction and the Bahadurabad group consisting of Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others.

The petition, filed by Sattar’s legal counsel Babar Sattar states that the party’s internal matters cannot be heard by the ECP, demanding the Bahadurabad group’s petition over should be dismissed

