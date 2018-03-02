Senate election: PML-N, ANP, JI form alliance in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami formed an alliance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa before the Senate elections which is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The local private news channel reported that leaders of the three political parties held a meeting at the residence of Provincial president of PML-N, Ameer Muqam on Thursday.

Report added that Ameer Muqam and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota, Inayatullah from JI and Sardar Hussain Babak of ANP participated in the meeting.

Leaders of the three parties decided to get ANP candidate elected on a women’s seat in the upper house.

Moreover, opposition parties in Sindh have also expedited efforts for getting their candidates elected in the Senate polls.

Members from Pak Sarzameen Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional and Tehreek-e-Insaf held meetings in this regard on Thursday.

