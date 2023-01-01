Senate passes Supreme Court Review of Judgments, Orders Bill 2023

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of the Parliament, the Senate, on Friday passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 amid hullabaloo by members of the Opposition.

The bill was tabled by Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui and was already passed by the National Assembly aimed at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

The member of the Opposition created a ruckus in the Senate over the introduction of the bill and raised slogans against it. They denounced the legislation as another attempt to undermien the judiciary.

The Senate session was held at the Parliament House in Islamabad with Chairman Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

In his remarks on the occasion, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar alluded to Article 188 of the Constitution, the legislation empowers the apex court subject to the provision of any Act of Majlis-e-Shoora and any rules made by the Supreme Court, to review any judgment pronounced or any order made by it. He said the latest legislation is procedural in nature.

Books with objectionable material confiscated

Taking the Senate floor, Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the books of O-level carrying objectionable material have been confiscated.

The minister assured the House that in future A and O level books will be properly scrutinized.

Earlier, the Senate passed The Private Power and Infrastructure Board Amendment Bill, 2023 and the Kalam Bibi International Women Institute, Bannu Bill 2023.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented a report of the parliamentary committee regarding examining the amendments proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Elections Act, 2017.

The Senate today passed a resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the death of former Senator Enver Baig.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan noted that the late Senator was a champion of human rights, diversity and equality. It pointed out that Enver Baig was a strong supporter of immigration reforms and worked to create policies that make it easier for immigrants to settle abroad.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the resolution said that services rendered by the late senator would be long remembered.

At the outset, the House offered fateha for the departed soul of former Senator Enver Baig as well as those who recently martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country.