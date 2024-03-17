Senate polls: PHC orders PTI leaders to submit reply

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidates for Senate of Pakistan scheduled for submission of reply in plea against acceptance of their nomination papers for the elections till 1st April, on Friday.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for Senate of Pakistan Taj Muhammad Afridi challenged Election Tribunal decision regarding acceptance of PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Azhar Mashwani, Khurran Sher Zaman and Faisal Javeed nomination forms for Senate Elections.

Barrister Saqib Raza argued that Election Tribunal had accepted nomination forms of SIC candidates and PTI leaders including Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Azhar Mashwani, Faisal Javeed, Khurran Sher Zaman despite they are nominated in several cases for commencement of different offenses across Pakistan. He argued that Murad Saeed is still absconder from courts of law of the Pakistan.

SIC candidates and PTI leaders had concealed several facts in the nomination papers for Senate of Pakistan election scheduled in April 2024, the counsel argued. Barrister Saqib Raza argued to turndown Election Tribunal decision and contended for disqualification of PTI leaders.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali ordered Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Khurram Sher Zaman, Faisal Javeed and Azahar Mashwani for submission of reply till 1st April after initial arguments in this regard.

Meanwhile, PHC granted another transit bail in four other cases to PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood’s son Zain Qureshi while Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan observed that we will recover you {Shah Mahmood’s son Zain} if Punjab police arrest him after bail granted by the High Court.

Chief Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan inquired from Zain Qureshi counsel during his appearance before court that you {Shah Mahmood’s son} already approached PHC for bail. The petitioner {Zain Qureshi} is booked in four other cases and added that there is fear Shah Mahmood’s son arrest on his appearance before concerned courts without bail, the lawyer answered.

In the meantime, Chief Justice observed that we (PHC) will recover you {Zain Qureshi} if Punjab police arrest him in a case in which PHC had granted the bail and provided transit bail in other four cases. It is worthy to mention that earlier PHC had granted transit bail to Zain Qureshi (PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood’s son) in more than 20 cases.