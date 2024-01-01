Senior Journalist passed away in Chitral

F.P. Report

CHITRAL: Renowned journalist Gul Hamad Farooqi died suddenly last night due to cardiac arrest. He was rushed to DHQ Hospital Chitral after complaining of chest pain, but unfortunately, he could not be saved. His body will be cremated in his native village Charsadda.

Gul Hamad Farooqi was a respected figure in the journalism community, known for his fearless reporting and in-depth coverage of various issues. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the media industry, with colleagues and friends mourning the loss of a talented and dedicated professional.

Chitral Journalist Forum mourns the loss of Gul Hamad Farooqi President Nadir Khawaja describes him as a “professional journalist, His death is a significant loss to the media industry Colleagues and friends remember him for his fearless reporting and dedication to journalism. Khawaja said: “Gul Hamad Farooqui was a dedicated and seasoned journalist who will be deeply missed. His contributions to the field of journalism are invaluable, and his death is a huge loss for all of us. May Allah raise his rank.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of local Journalist and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Chitral correspondent Gul Hamad Farooqi.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparible loss with fortitude.