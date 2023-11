F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Following in the footsteps of other airlines of the country, SereneAir, too, on Saturday announced expanding its international flights operation.

The airline will start two direct flights to Beijing from two cities of the country.

The first flight will leave Islamabad for the Chinese capital on November 18.

It will take off from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and will make a stopover at Islamabad airport before heading towards Beijing.