Sh Rasheed to be indicted on March 2

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad fixed March 2 for the indictment of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a case pertaining to levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir heard the case and announced to indict PTI ally Sheikh Rasheed on March 2. During the hearing, the court was informed that the investigation officer (IO) had submitted a challan against the former interior minister at the Abpara police station.

Sheikh Rasheed requested the court to adjourn the case till March 15 as he had to attend a conference on March 2. At this, the judge said he could not adjourn the case for long as challan had been submitted by the IO in the case.(INP)